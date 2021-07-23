Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 49,757 to Over 19.52Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 49,757 to 19,523,711 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,412 to 547,016 people within the same period of time.

More than 18.25 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 54,517 new coronavirus cases, with 1,424 fatalities.