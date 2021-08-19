Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 41,714 to Over 20.45Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 41,714 to 20,457,897 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,064 to 571,662 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.36 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 37,613 new coronavirus cases, with 1,106 fatalities.