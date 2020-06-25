Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 42,725 to Over 1.18Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 42,725 to 1,188,631 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,185 to 53,830 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 39,436 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,374 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.3 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 479,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.