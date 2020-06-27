Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 46,860 to Over 1.27Mln - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 46,860 to 1,274,974 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 990 to 55,961 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 39,483 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,141 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.4 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 491,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.