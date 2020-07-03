UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 48,105 To Over 1.49Mln - Health Ministry

Fri 03rd July 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 48,105 to 1,496,858 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 1,252 to 61,884 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 46,712 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,038 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.7 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 519,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

