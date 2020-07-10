Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 42,619 to Over 1.75Mln - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 42,619 to 1,755,779 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 1,220 to 69,184 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 44,571 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,223 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 3.1 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 552,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.