Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 41,008 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 41,008 to 2,159,654 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,367 to 81,487 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 20,200 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 632 new fatalities.

WHO Executive Director Michael Ryan said on July 17 that the coronavirus curve had plateaued in Brazil and that the country, which is only surpassed by the US in terms of total cases and deaths, could now push the disease down.