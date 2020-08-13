Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 55,155 to Over 3.16Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 55,155 to 3,164,785 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,175 to 104,201 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 52,160 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,274 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.1 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 745,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.