UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 53,725 To Over 18.96Mln - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 53,725 to Over 18.96Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 53,725 to 18,962,762 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,639 to 530,179 people within the same period of time.

More than 17.42 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed record 54,022 new coronavirus cases, with 1,648 fatalities.

Related Topics

Same Brazil Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

17 minutes ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

2 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

2 hours ago

US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Att ..

2 hours ago

Man dies in road mishap

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.