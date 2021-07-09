Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 53,725 to Over 18.96Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 53,725 to 18,962,762 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,639 to 530,179 people within the same period of time.

More than 17.42 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed record 54,022 new coronavirus cases, with 1,648 fatalities.