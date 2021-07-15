UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 57,736 To Over 19.2Mln - Ministry Of Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 57,736 to 19,209,729 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,556 to 537,394 people within the same period of time.

More than 17.85 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed record 45,022 new coronavirus cases, with 1,605 fatalities.

More Stories From World

