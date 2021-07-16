UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 52,789 To Over 19.26Mln - Ministry Of Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 52,789 to Over 19.26Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 52,789 to 19,262,518 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,548 to 538,942 people within the same period of time.

More than 17.91 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 57,736 new coronavirus cases, with 1,556 fatalities.

Related Topics

Same Brazil Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

3 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.