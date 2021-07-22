UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 54,517 To Over 19.47Mln - Ministry Of Health

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 54,517 to Over 19.47Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 54,517 to 19,473,954 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,424 to 545,604 people within the same period of time.

More than 18.2 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 27,592 new coronavirus cases, with more than 1,400 fatalities.

