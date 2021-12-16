Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 5,446 to Over 22.2Mln - Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 5,446 to 22,201,221 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 301 to 617,271 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 3,826 new cases, with 92 fatalities.