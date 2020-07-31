UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 04:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 57,837 to Over 2.6Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 57,837 to 2,610,102 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 1,129 to 91,263 people within the same period of time. Over 1.8 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 69,074 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,595 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 4.4 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 669,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

