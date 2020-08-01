Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 52,383 to Over 2.66Mln - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 52,383 to 2,662,485 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 1,212 to 92,475 people within the same period of time. Over 1.8 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 57,837 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,129 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 4.5 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 675,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.