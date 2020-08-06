UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 57,152 To Over 2.8Mln - Health Ministry

Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 57,152 to 2,859,073 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,437 to 97,256 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 51,603 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,154 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 4.8 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 18.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 703,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

