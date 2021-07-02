UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 65,163 To Over 18.62Mln - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 65,163 to Over 18.62Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 65,163 to 18,622,304 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,029 to 520,095 people within the same period of time.

More than 16.93 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed record 43,836 new coronavirus cases, with 2,081 fatalities.

