Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 65,165 to Over 18.68Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 65,165 to 18,687,469 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,857 to 521,952 people within the same period of time.

More than 16.98 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed record 65,163 new coronavirus cases, with 2,029 fatalities.