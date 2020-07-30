Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 69,074 to Over 2.5Mln - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 69,074 to 2,552,265 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,595 to 90,134 people within the same period of time. Over 1.7 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 40,816 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 921 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 4.4 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 16.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 662,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.