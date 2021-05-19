UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 75,445 To Over 15.73Mln - Ministry Of Health

Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 75,445 to 15,732,836 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,513 to 439,050 people within the same period of time.

More than 14.24 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 29,000 new coronavirus cases, with 786 fatalities.

