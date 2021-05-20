Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 79,219 to Over 15.81Mln - Ministry of Health

UrduPoint.com
Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 79,219 to 15,812,055 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,641 to 441,691 people within the same period of time.

More than 14.3 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 75,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,513 fatalities.

More Stories From World

