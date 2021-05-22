Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 76,855 to Over 15.97Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 76,855 to 15,970,949 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,215 to 446,309 people within the same period of time.

More than 14.42 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 82,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,403 fatalities.