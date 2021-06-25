Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 73,602 to Over 18.24Mln - Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 73,602 to 18,243,483 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,032 to 509,141 people within the same period of time.

More than 16.51 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed record 115,228 new coronavirus cases, with 2,392 fatalities.