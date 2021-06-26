UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 79,277 To Over 18.32Mln - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 03:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 79,277 to Over 18.32Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 79,277 to 18,322,760 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,001 to 511,142 people within the same period of time.

More than 16.54 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed record 73,602 new coronavirus cases, with 2,032 fatalities.

