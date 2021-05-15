UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 85,536 To Over 15.51Mln - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 03:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 85,536 to Over 15.51Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 85,536 to 15,519,525 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,383 to 432,628 people within the same period of time.

More than 14 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 74,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,383 fatalities.

