Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 80,486 to Over 16.27Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 80,486 to 16,274,695 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,398 to 454,429 people within the same period of time.

More than 14.7 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 73,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,173 fatalities.