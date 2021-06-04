UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 83,391 To Over 16.8Mln - Ministry Of Health

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 83,391 to Over 16.8Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 83,391 to 16,803,472 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,682 to 469,388 people within the same period of time.

More than 15.22 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 95,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,507 fatalities.

