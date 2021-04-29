Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by About 80,000 to Over 14.52Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 79,726 to 14,521,289 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 3,163 to 398,185 people within the same period of time.

More than 13.09 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.