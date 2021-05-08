UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By Over 78,000 To Over 15.08Mln - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 03:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Over 78,000 to Over 15.08Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 78,886 to 15,082,449 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,165 to 419,114 people within the same period of time.

More than 13.64 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 73,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,550 fatalities.

Related Topics

Same Brazil Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.