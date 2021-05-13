UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By Over 76,000 To Over 15.35Mln - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Over 76,000 to Over 15.35Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 76,692 to 15,359,397  within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,494 to 428,034 people within the same period of time.

About 14 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 72,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,311 fatalities.

