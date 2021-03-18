UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By Record 90,303 To Over 11.69Mln - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Record 90,303 to Over 11.69Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 90,303 to 11,693,838 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 2,648 to 284,775 people within the same period of time.

More than 10.28 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 84,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease and more than 2,800 fatalities.

Related Topics

Same Brazil Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

3 hours ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

3 hours ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

3 hours ago

Parliamentary work is key for UAE’s aspirations ..

4 hours ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

4 hours ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.