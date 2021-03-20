UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By Record 90,570 To Over 11.87Mln - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Record 90,570 to Over 11.87Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 90,570 to 11,871,390 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 2,815 to 290,314 people within the same period of time.

More than 10.38 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 87,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease and more than 2,700 fatalities.

Related Topics

Same Brazil Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oi ..

3 hours ago

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

3 hours ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

3 hours ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

3 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

3 hours ago

White House Says US to Take More Steps Against Rus ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.