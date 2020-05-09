Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Record 10,222 to 145,328 - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 10,222 to 145,328 within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by record 751 to 9,897 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 9,888 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 610 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.