Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Record 67,860 to Over 2.2Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 67,860 to 2,227,514 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,284 to 82,771 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 41,008 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,367 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 3.9 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 619,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.