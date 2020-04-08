Number of COVID-19 Cases in California Rises to 15,865, Death Toll Reaches 374 - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The coronavirus tally rose to 15,865 confirmed cases with 374 fatalities in California as the largest US state fares better than projected against the outbreak, governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday.

"15,865 individuals are currently tested positive for COVID-19. That represents a 10.7 percent increase over yesterday," Newsom said during a televised daily briefing. "There are unfortunately now some 374 individuals that have lost their lives. Thirty one additional families that have loved ones that lost their lives from this time yesterday."

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations across the state reached 2,611, including 1,108 patients in intensive care units, a daily increase of 4.

1 and 2.1 percent respectively.

"Too many. We want to see that number go down, not up. But these are not the double-digit increases in hospitalization or ICU rates we saw even a week or so ago," Newsom said. "The curve continues to rise, just not at the slope that originally was projected without these non-pharmaceutical interventions, like physical distancing have provided for."

The governor added that California is in a position to send surplus ventilators, essential for saving coronavirus patients, to seven other states, including New York, New Jersey and Illinois.

The United States has 383,256 disease cases with 12,285 deaths, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University tally.