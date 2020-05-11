UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Canada Approaches 70,000 With 4,906 Deaths - Health Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by nearly 3,757 over the weekend to 69,156, Public Health Agency data revealed on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by nearly 3,757 over the weekend to 69,156, Public Health Agency data revealed on Monday.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose by 435 to 4,906, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 37,721 - and 2,928 deaths.

Ontario trails with 20,546 confirmed cases and 1,669 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, in excess of 4.1 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 283,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

