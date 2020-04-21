UrduPoint.com
Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Exceeds 37,300 With 1,728 Fatalities - Health Agency

The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has increased to 37,382, with the virus-related death toll rising to 1,728, updated data from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has increased to 37,382, with the virus-related death toll rising to 1,728, updated data from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed on Tuesday.

The Canadian authorities logged almost 2,000 new additional novel coronavirus cases and 117 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the data indicated.

The death toll has again exceeded health authorities' projections. Officials revised their projections last week - amid an alarming trend of outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the country - anticipating up to 1,620 coronavirus-induces deaths by April 21.

Half of the reported deaths have been attributed to care homes.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 19,319 - and 939 deaths.

On Monday, health experts that the COVID-19 outbreak in the province appears to have peaked.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 2.5 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 171,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

