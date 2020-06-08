UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Canada Exceeds 95,000, Death Toll Passes 7,700 - Health Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Exceeds 95,000, Death Toll Passes 7,700 - Health Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted coronavirus disease increased to 95,057, while the virus-related death toll grew to 7,773, Public Health Agency data revealed on Sunday.

According to the Health Agency's data, the province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases ” 52,624.

The province of Ontario follows with 30,202 confirmed cases.

Laboratories across Canada have tested over 1,868,000 people for COVID-19 to date. Some 5 percent of them tested positive for the disease, the health authorities noted. 

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Johns Hopkins University data shows that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases confirmed globally surpassed 6.9 million with the death toll exceeds 400,000.

Related Topics

World Canada Ontario March Sunday All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Educ ..

56 minutes ago

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

3 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

4 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.