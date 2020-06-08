Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Exceeds 95,000, Death Toll Passes 7,700 - Health Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted coronavirus disease increased to 95,057, while the virus-related death toll grew to 7,773, Public Health Agency data revealed on Sunday.

According to the Health Agency's data, the province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases ” 52,624.

The province of Ontario follows with 30,202 confirmed cases.

Laboratories across Canada have tested over 1,868,000 people for COVID-19 to date. Some 5 percent of them tested positive for the disease, the health authorities noted.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Johns Hopkins University data shows that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases confirmed globally surpassed 6.9 million with the death toll exceeds 400,000.