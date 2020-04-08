UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Canada Increase To 18,447, Death Toll Exceeds 400 - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Increase to 18,447, Death Toll Exceeds 400 - Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada has increased to 18,447, while the death toll now stands at 401, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'll begin with an update on the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada. There are now 18,447 cases, including 401 deaths," Tam said.

Tam pointed out the coming days and weeks will be crucial in the fight to stem the spread of the virus given the improvement in weather and major religious holidays on the horizon.

The province of Quebec continues to lead the country with 9,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The province of Ontario has recorded the most deaths related to the novel coronavirus - 174, although concerns remain that Canada's most populous province's low per-capita testing rate may be undermining the accuracy of the data.

Related Topics

Weather Canada Holidays Ontario Lead May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five things on coronavirus in Spain

2 minutes ago

CDA introduces unified hotline to enhance child pr ..

21 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry we ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan says SAARC Secretariat must be enabled to ..

2 minutes ago

Polish church does drive-thru confession for Easte ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns CCP chairman appoint ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.