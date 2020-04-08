Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Increase to 18,447, Death Toll Exceeds 400 - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada has increased to 18,447, while the death toll now stands at 401, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'll begin with an update on the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada. There are now 18,447 cases, including 401 deaths," Tam said.

Tam pointed out the coming days and weeks will be crucial in the fight to stem the spread of the virus given the improvement in weather and major religious holidays on the horizon.

The province of Quebec continues to lead the country with 9,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The province of Ontario has recorded the most deaths related to the novel coronavirus - 174, although concerns remain that Canada's most populous province's low per-capita testing rate may be undermining the accuracy of the data.