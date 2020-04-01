Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Jumps to 9,017, Death Toll Tops 100 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canada's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,017 while the death toll now stands at 105, Health Ministry data revealed on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,017 while the death toll now stands at 105, Health Ministry data revealed on Wednesday.

According to the ministry data, over the past 24 hours, the number of those infected has increased from 7,424 and 16 new fatalities were reported.