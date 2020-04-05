UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Canada Nears 13,000 - Health Ministry

Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:01 AM

The number of people who contracted coronavirus disease in the country has amounted to 12,956 after over 1,100 new patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past day, and 62 people have died bringing the total death toll to 214, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday

"The number of COVID-19 total cases in Canada was 12,956 as of April 4th, 2020," a statement on the ministry's website said.

Quebec and Ontario remain the hardest hit in the country with an 6,101 confirmed cases in Quebec and 3,630 in Ontario.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 1.1 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide and more than 58,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

