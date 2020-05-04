UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Canada Nears 60,000 With 3,766 Deaths - Health Agency

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:26 PM

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by nearly 6,200 over the weekend to 59,844 on Monday, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by nearly 6,200 over the weekend to 59,844 on Monday, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose by 543 to 3,766, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 31,865 - and 2,205 deaths. Nevertheless, Quebec announced on Tuesday that it intends to begin reopening the economy on May 4.

Ontario trails with 17,923 confirmed cases and 1,300 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, in excess of 3.5 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which almost 250,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

