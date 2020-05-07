Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Nears 64,000, Death Toll at 4,280 - Health Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 63,895, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 63,895, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed on Thursday.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose by more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours to 4,280, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 34,327 - and 2,510 deaths.

Ontario trails with 19,121 confirmed cases and 1,477 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, nearly 3.8 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 264,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.