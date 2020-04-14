UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Canada Rises To 26,631, Death Toll Remains At 823 - Official

Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 26,631, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 26,631, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Public Health Agency of Canada pegged the number of confirmed infections at 26,163 while the death toll remained unchanged with 823 COVID-19-related fatalities.

"I'll start with our usual update on the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada. There are now 26,631 cases, including 823 deaths," Tam said, adding that over 450,000 have been tested for the deadly virus.

The Canadian authorities have said that long-term care facilities remain the biggest area of concern.

Dozens of reported outbreaks in care homes across the country prompted Federal officials to issue guidelines for protecting care homes. Officials have warned that the disconcerting picture in these facilities could give rise to projected death rates.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 1.95 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 123,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

