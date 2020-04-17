UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Canada Rises To 30,670 With 1,250 Fatalities - Health Agency

The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 30,670, updated data from the country's Public Health Agency revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 30,670, updated data from the country's Public Health Agency revealed on Friday.

The virus-related death toll ticked up to 1,250 in large part due to a sharp increase in fatalities in long-term care facilities.

Half of the reported deaths are attributed to care home, which led to the revision of the expected mortality rates, and officials now project that up to 1,620 Canadians will succumb to complications of the novel coronavirus.

Modeling data provided by Federal health officials on April 9 indicated that the number of COVID-19-induced deaths was expected in the 500-700 range by April 16.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada as provincial authorities have confirmed 15,857 cases of the disease and 630 deaths.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 2.18 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 147,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

