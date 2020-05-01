UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Canada Rises To 53,657 With 3,223 Deaths - Health Agency

Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:45 PM

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by almost 1,600 in the past 24 hours to 53,657, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by almost 1,600 in the past 24 hours to 53,657, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed on Friday.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose by 141 to 3,223, the data showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 27,538 - and 1,859 deaths. Nevertheless, the province announced on Tuesday that it intends to begin reopening the economy on May 4.

Ontario trails with 16,608 confirmed infections and 1,121 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said she is concerned by the growing number of outbreaks among indigenous communities in several of the country's provinces.

