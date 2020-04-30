UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Canada Surpasses 52,000, Over 3,000 Deaths - Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by almost 1,700 in 24 hours to 52,056, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by almost 1,700 in 24 hours to 52,056, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed Thursday.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose to 3,082, the data showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 26,594 - and 1,761 deaths. Nevertheless, the province announced on Tuesday that it intends to begin reopening the economy on May 4.

Ontario trails with 16,187 confirmed infections and the death toll rising by 86 to 1,082 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 3.2 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 228,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

