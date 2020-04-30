Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Ticks Up to 50,373, Over 2,900 Deaths - Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) ticked up 50,373, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) ticked up 50,373, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed Wednesday.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose to 2,904, the data showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 25,757 - and 1,682 deaths.

Nevertheless, the province announced on Tuesday that it intends to begin reopening the economy on May 4.

Ontario trails with 15,728 confirmed infections and 996 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 3.1 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 218,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.