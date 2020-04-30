UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Canada Ticks Up To 50,373, Over 2,900 Deaths - Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:46 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Ticks Up to 50,373, Over 2,900 Deaths - Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) ticked up 50,373, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) ticked up 50,373, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed Wednesday.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose to 2,904, the data showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 25,757 - and 1,682 deaths.

Nevertheless, the province announced on Tuesday that it intends to begin reopening the economy on May 4.

Ontario trails with 15,728 confirmed infections and 996 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 3.1 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 218,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Canada March May All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

35 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

2 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

2 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.