Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Tops 49,000, Death Toll Hits 2,766 - Health Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew to 49,025 on Tuesday, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose to 2,766, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 24,982 - and 1,599 deaths. Ontario trails with 15,381 confirmed infections and 951 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The dire situation in long-term health care facilities across Canada also remains in the national spotlight.

Half of the reported deaths in the country have been attributed to care homes, according to health officials.

The relative calm in some provinces, including New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, has prompted officials there to commence or begin planning for a gradual scaling back of coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 3 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 212,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.