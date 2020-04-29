Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Tops 50,000, Over 2,800 Deaths - Health Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew to 50,026, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose to 2,859, the data released on Tuesday showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 25,757 - and 1,682 deaths. Nevertheless, the province announced earlier in the day it intends to begin reopening the economy on May 4.

Ontario trails with 15,381 confirmed infections and 951 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The dire situation in long-term health care facilities across Canada also remains in the national spotlight.

Half of the reported deaths in the country have been attributed to care homes, according to health officials.

Earlier in the day, Canadian health officials projected up to an additional 18,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths over the next week.

The relative calm in some provinces, including New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, has prompted officials there to commence or begin planning for a gradual scaling back of coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 3.1 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 216,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.